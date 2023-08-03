Tokyo stocks head lower for second straight day

Tokyo stocks headed lower for the second straight day on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street as Fitch's downgrade of US government bonds hit global equities

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.94 percent, or 307.05 points, at 32,400.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.72 percent, or 16.47 points, to 2,285.29.

Sony Group dropped 2.46 percent to 12,910 yen, Toyota fell 2.58 percent to 2,438 yen, and Panasonic was down 1.53 percent at 1,673 yen.

"Following falls in US stocks, the Japanese market is expected to start with losses," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

But some investors may turn to bargain-hunting later after two days of sharp falls on the Nikkei index including the biggest daily drop this year on Wednesday, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 143.32 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 143.37 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Overnight in New York, US stocks joined a sea of red on global equity bourses after Fitch stripped the United States of its highest credit rating.

The Dow shed almost 350 points, or 1.0 percent, to finish at 35,282.52, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.4 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2 percent.

"Yields continued their climb overnight," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note, adding that "risk assets were under pressure given the backdrop of higher yields".

Higher yields generally mean investors prefer bonds -- fixed-income assets -- over riskier assets including stocks.

Looking ahead, traders are awaiting a Bank of England interest-rate call and a set of US data including the July ISM Services output, both later in the day, Strickland said.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.67 percent at 34,300 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.96 percent at 19,020 yen.