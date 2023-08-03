Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Head Lower For Second Straight Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Tokyo stocks head lower for second straight day

Tokyo stocks headed lower for the second straight day on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street as Fitch's downgrade of US government bonds hit global equities

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks headed lower for the second straight day on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street as Fitch's downgrade of US government bonds hit global equities.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.94 percent, or 307.05 points, at 32,400.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.72 percent, or 16.47 points, to 2,285.29.

Sony Group dropped 2.46 percent to 12,910 yen, Toyota fell 2.58 percent to 2,438 yen, and Panasonic was down 1.53 percent at 1,673 yen.

"Following falls in US stocks, the Japanese market is expected to start with losses," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

But some investors may turn to bargain-hunting later after two days of sharp falls on the Nikkei index including the biggest daily drop this year on Wednesday, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 143.32 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 143.37 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Overnight in New York, US stocks joined a sea of red on global equity bourses after Fitch stripped the United States of its highest credit rating.

The Dow shed almost 350 points, or 1.0 percent, to finish at 35,282.52, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.4 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2 percent.

"Yields continued their climb overnight," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note, adding that "risk assets were under pressure given the backdrop of higher yields".

Higher yields generally mean investors prefer bonds -- fixed-income assets -- over riskier assets including stocks.

Looking ahead, traders are awaiting a Bank of England interest-rate call and a set of US data including the July ISM Services output, both later in the day, Strickland said.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.67 percent at 34,300 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.96 percent at 19,020 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo New York United States May July Stocks Market From Government Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

5 minutes ago
 Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

5 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

45 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

45 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says tech ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says technical education has potential ..

6 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

6 minutes ago
Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy minist ..

Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy ministry

2 minutes ago
 Navalny expects long, 'Stalinist' jail term in new ..

Navalny expects long, 'Stalinist' jail term in new trial

2 minutes ago
 UK's Rolls Royce Reports Fivefold Profits Increase ..

UK's Rolls Royce Reports Fivefold Profits Increase in January-June 2023

2 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago
 PM urges Pak-US businessmen to benefit from invest ..

PM urges Pak-US businessmen to benefit from investment opportunities; highlights ..

2 minutes ago
 Growing financing gap major challenge to Pakistan' ..

Growing financing gap major challenge to Pakistan's Roadmap to 2030 climate resi ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business