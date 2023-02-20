UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Inch Down At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as worries lingered over further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.19 percent, or 51.01 points, at 27,462.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.01 percent, or 0.13 points, to 1,991.80.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower, concluding a mixed week pressured by worries over more rate hikes from the US central bank.

"I suspect markets will likely trade in a more defensive posture given that recent data development has resulted in significant revisions higher on the course of Fed policy," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The dollar fetched 134.28 yen in Asian trade, against 134.17 yen in New York on Friday.

Panasonic was down 1.16 percent at 1,189.5 yen, Sony Group was off 1.92 percent at 11,260 yen, and SoftBank Group lost 0.80 percent to 5,718 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 0.80 percent at 9,970 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc slipped 0.42 percent to 22,665 yen.

Automakers were higher, however, with Toyota edging up 0.13 percent to 1,910 yen, Honda 0.79 percent higher at 3,465 yen and Nissan rising 1.27 percent to 525.3 yen.

