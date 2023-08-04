Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Inch Higher After Steep Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Tokyo stocks inched into positive territory on Friday after two straight days of steep losses as investors eyed key US jobs data

After opening lower, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.38 percent, or 123.65 points, to 32,282.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.44 percent, or 9.94 points, at 2,278.29.

Nintendo was down 3.11 percent at 6,159 yen on profit-taking after the game giant reported a 52 percent jump in first-quarter net profits thanks to brisk sales of its latest "Zelda" game and the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

Chip-linked shares rebounded after falls in recent sessions, with equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron trading up 1.60 percent at 21,245 yen and Advantest up 0.58 percent at 18,995 yen.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended lower as investors awaited earnings reports from major tech companies after the closing bell along with official employment data.

The fall extended a pullback after Fitch downgraded the United States from its top-tier AAA credit rating, citing the country's weakening governance and rising debt burden.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, but "after the Nikkei index dipped below the 32,000 mark, investors sought to buy back as share prices had fallen enough," senior strategist Ichiro Asai of SBI Securities told AFP.

"A lull in the upward trend of Japan's long-term government bond yields -- helped by the Bank of Japan operation of buying the securities -- is also supporting the market," he said.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting US jobs data due later in the day, analysts said.

"If the headline data is strong, that would prompt worries about a further US rate hike, that in turn could weigh on" global markets, Asahi said.

"Worries over strong economic data are now stronger than the Fitch downgrade," he added.

Toyota was up 1.58 percent at 2,445.5 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 2.44 percent at 3,949 yen.

Tokyo Electric (TEPCO) was down 2.41 percent at 559 yen and drugmaker Eisai was off 2.20 percent at 8,909 yen.

More Stories From Business