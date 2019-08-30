UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Jump On China-US Trade Optimism

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks jump on China-US trade optimism

Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with a weaker yen also brightening sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with a weaker Yen also brightening sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.19 percent, or 243.44 points, at 20,704.37, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 21.69 points, to 1,511.86.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo

Recent Stories

Warsaw Understands Trump's Decision to Postpone St ..

7 minutes ago

Modi cannot suppress passion of Kashmiris through ..

7 minutes ago

Humanitarian crisis reaches alarming proportion in ..

7 minutes ago

India can't defeat Pakistan : Sheikh Rasheed

7 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Minister Slams Serbian Plans to Sig ..

21 minutes ago

12 reports of Standing Committees presented in Sen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.