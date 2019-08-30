Tokyo stocks jump on China-US trade optimism

Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with a weaker yen also brightening sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with a weaker Yen also brightening sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.19 percent, or 243.44 points, at 20,704.37, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 21.69 points, to 1,511.86.