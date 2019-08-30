Tokyo stocks jump on China-US trade optimism 30 August 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with a weaker Yen also brightening sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.19 percent, or 243.44 points, at 20,704.37.

But the gain failed to make up for losses seen earlier in the week, with the index logging a weekly loss of 0.03 percent or 6.54 points.

The broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 21.69 points, to 1,511.86 and marked a weekly rise of 0.64 percent or 9.61 points.

China's Commerce Ministry hinted Beijing could break the cycle of tit-for-tat retaliation in the trade war with the United States, while in Washington US President Donald Trump said the two sides continued to talk.

Hope that the countries could avoid catastrophe sent Wall Street higher for a second day while European stocks rebounded and London consolidated gains.

"As worries over the US-China trade friction receded, the Nikkei index started the day on a strong tone," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Gains seen in other Asian markets also provided support for the Tokyo market. In the afternoon, investors began to take wait-and-see attitude ahead of the weekend," with the US market scheduled to stay closed on Monday, it said.

The Dollar fetched 106.35 yen in early Asian trade, softer from 106.51 yen in New York but up from 105.91 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

News about Apple possibly showing a new iPhone next month lifted shares of its suppliers.

Electronics parts maker TDK soared 4.06 percent to 8,460 yen, while Murata Manufacturing added 2.13 percent to 4,459 yen.

Top automaker Toyota rose 1.02 percent to 6,960 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.98 percent to 510.4.