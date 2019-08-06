UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Lose Ground As Global Rout Continues On Trade Owes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

Tokyo stocks lose ground as global rout continues on trade owes

Tokyo stocks lost ground Tuesday morning the global sell-off triggered by trade concerns continued to rock markets. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 420.60 points, or 2.03 percent, from Monday to 20,299.69

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 27.85 points, or 1.85 percent, at 1,478.03.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 27.85 points, or 1.85 percent, at 1,478.03.

All industry categories retreated into negative territory, with oil and coal product, precision instrument and marine transportation issues comprising those that decline the most by the morning break.

