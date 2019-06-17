UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Mixed In Morning On U.S. Shares' Decline, Bargain Hunting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on U.S. shares' decline, bargain hunting

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Monday morning, as bargain hunting helped offset earlier losses on U.S. shares retreating at the end of last week

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended mixed Monday morning, as bargain hunting helped offset earlier losses on U.S. shares retreating at the end of last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 19.60 points, or 0.09 percent, from Friday to 21,136.49.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 3.81 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,542.90.

Marine transportation and insurance issues led notable advancers, while iron and steel, and nonferrous metal-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

53 seconds ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

5 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

5 minutes ago

18 competitors to represent UAE National Team at K ..

17 minutes ago

DG ISPR reminds India of Pakistan’s counter-stri ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.