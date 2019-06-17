Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on U.S. shares' decline, bargain hunting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended mixed Monday morning, as bargain hunting helped offset earlier losses on U.S. shares retreating at the end of last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 19.60 points, or 0.09 percent, from Friday to 21,136.49.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 3.81 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,542.90.

Marine transportation and insurance issues led notable advancers, while iron and steel, and nonferrous metal-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.