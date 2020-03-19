Tokyo stocks more than 2% up after ECB bond-buying scheme

Tokyo stocks opened more than two percent higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to support the economy and the Japanese yen edged lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened more than two percent higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to support the economy and the Japanese yen edged lower.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.42 percent or 404.70 points to 17,131.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 2.45 percent or 31.11 points at 1,301.95.