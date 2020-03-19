UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks More Than 2% Up After ECB Bond-buying Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:58 AM

Tokyo stocks more than 2% up after ECB bond-buying scheme

Tokyo stocks opened more than two percent higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to support the economy and the Japanese yen edged lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened more than two percent higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to support the economy and the Japanese yen edged lower.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.42 percent or 404.70 points to 17,131.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 2.45 percent or 31.11 points at 1,301.95.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 301 case ..

12 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Uzbekistan Reaches ..

13 minutes ago

UN chief picks Swiss humanitarian expert Philippe ..

24 minutes ago

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

31 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down 1.04%

24 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.