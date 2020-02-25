UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Down Over 3.5% On Virus Pandemic Fears

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open down over 3.5% on virus pandemic fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks dropped more than 3.5 percent at the open on Tuesday, tracking falls on global markets as fears mounted that the new coronavirus outbreak will derail economic growth.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 3.58 percent or 836.57 points to 22,550.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 3.53 percent or 59.07 points at 1,614.93.

