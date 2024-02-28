Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Flat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a mixed performance on Wall Street that followed lacklustre US consumer confidence data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down just 0.02 percent, or 8.60 points, at 39,230.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.05 percent, or 1.41 points, to 2,679.87.

"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range as US shares were mixed," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3 percent to 38,972.41, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent.

The Dollar fetched 150.

52 Yen in Asian trade, against 150.49 yen in New York.

"Although chip-linked shares are in a lull after recent rallies, bargain-hunting is continuing" in other sectors, Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.53 percent at 3,563 yen, SoftBank Group was down 1.33 percent at 8,873 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.64 percent at 43,230 yen.

Sony Group was off 0.85 percent at 12,820 yen after its PlayStation unit said it was laying off eight percent of its global workforce.

Oil and gas exploration firm Japex was up 1.84 percent at 6,100 yen. Shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen was up 1.28 percent at 1,267 yen. Kobe Steel was up 1.20 percent at 2,860 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Kobe Tokyo New York Stocks Gas Market Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

8 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

9 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

9 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

9 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

9 hours ago
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

9 hours ago
 Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

9 hours ago
 AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian ..

AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

9 hours ago
 Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and st ..

Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN

9 hours ago
 Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali ..

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah

9 hours ago
 Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session d ..

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business