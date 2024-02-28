Tokyo Stocks Open Flat
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a mixed performance on Wall Street that followed lacklustre US consumer confidence data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down just 0.02 percent, or 8.60 points, at 39,230.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.05 percent, or 1.41 points, to 2,679.87.
"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range as US shares were mixed," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3 percent to 38,972.41, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent.
The Dollar fetched 150.
52 Yen in Asian trade, against 150.49 yen in New York.
"Although chip-linked shares are in a lull after recent rallies, bargain-hunting is continuing" in other sectors, Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.53 percent at 3,563 yen, SoftBank Group was down 1.33 percent at 8,873 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.64 percent at 43,230 yen.
Sony Group was off 0.85 percent at 12,820 yen after its PlayStation unit said it was laying off eight percent of its global workforce.
Oil and gas exploration firm Japex was up 1.84 percent at 6,100 yen. Shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen was up 1.28 percent at 1,267 yen. Kobe Steel was up 1.20 percent at 2,860 yen.
Recent Stories
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
More Stories From Business
-
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data8 hours ago
-
Sartaj Aziz's services to the nation can't be forgotten: speakers9 hours ago
-
Zhao Shiren, FPCCI discuss promotion of bilateral trade10 hours ago
-
OGDCL earns Rs123.296 bln profit in first half of FY 2023-2412 hours ago
-
PCJCCI advocates for Karachi coastal project under CPEC to boost Pakistan’s economy12 hours ago
-
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab13 hours ago
-
LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike13 hours ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices13 hours ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants13 hours ago
-
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy13 hours ago
-
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held13 hours ago
-
Public confidence increasing on Wafaqi Mohtasib: Ejaz Qureshi13 hours ago