Tokyo stocks open flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a mixed performance on Wall Street that followed lacklustre US consumer confidence data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down just 0.02 percent, or 8.60 points, at 39,230.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.05 percent, or 1.41 points, to 2,679.87.

"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range as US shares were mixed," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3 percent to 38,972.41, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent.

The Dollar fetched 150.

52 Yen in Asian trade, against 150.49 yen in New York.

"Although chip-linked shares are in a lull after recent rallies, bargain-hunting is continuing" in other sectors, Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.53 percent at 3,563 yen, SoftBank Group was down 1.33 percent at 8,873 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.64 percent at 43,230 yen.

Sony Group was off 0.85 percent at 12,820 yen after its PlayStation unit said it was laying off eight percent of its global workforce.

Oil and gas exploration firm Japex was up 1.84 percent at 6,100 yen. Shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen was up 1.28 percent at 1,267 yen. Kobe Steel was up 1.20 percent at 2,860 yen.