Tokyo stocks open flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened flat on Thursday, with worries about Brexit capping gains from positive sentiment on higher US stocks and a breather in the Yen's rise against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.04 percent or 8.12 points to 20,487.54 in the first few minutes while the broader Topix index was up 0.06 percent or 0.86 points at 1,491.21.