UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Flat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened flat on Thursday, with worries about Brexit capping gains from positive sentiment on higher US stocks and a breather in the Yen's rise against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.04 percent or 8.12 points to 20,487.54 in the first few minutes while the broader Topix index was up 0.06 percent or 0.86 points at 1,491.21.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Brexit Stocks From

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

9 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

10 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

10 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

9 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.