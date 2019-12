(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened almost flat on Thursday as investors retreated to the sidelines with other major markets closed for Christmas.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.03 percent or 6.41 points to 23,776.46 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.02 percent or 0.41 points at 1,721.01.