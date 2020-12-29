UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open High Breaking 1990 Record - Market Data

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached maximum highs at Tuesday opening, stock market data shows.

The Nikkei Stock Average rose 438.34 points and was at 27,292.37 on Monday morning - a record high since August 1990. Since Monday closing, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6 percent.

The Tokyo Stock price Index (TOPIX) rose 15.86 points on Monday morning, up to 1,803.9.

