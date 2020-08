(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from US rallies with few other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.76 percent or 174.76 points to 23,055.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.68 percent or 10.82 points at 1,610.02.

