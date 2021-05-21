Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday extending rallies on Wall Street, which shrugged off three days of slides as markets grapple with the risk of increasing inflation and shifting monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.54 percent or 152.57 points to 28,250.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.21 percent or 4.02 points at 1,899.94.