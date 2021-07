Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street, overcoming fears over the spread of the coronavirus Delta strain.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.66 percent, or 457.47 points, at 28,005.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.62 percent or 30.81 points to 1,935.22.