Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent or 34.94 points at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent or 8.39 points to 1,934.01.