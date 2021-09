Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors remained upbeat about a new government in Japan ahead of a ruling party leadership vote this month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.42 percent or 127.18 points at 30,574.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.39 percent or 8.08 points to 2,105.79.