Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending US rallies supported by buoyant corporate earnings, with a cheaper Yen also helping boost Japanese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 percent or 184.51 points at 29,400.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.54 percent or 11.01 points to 2,037.58.