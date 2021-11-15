UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following Wall Street gains, as investors digested data showing a worse-than-expected contraction of Japan's economy in the Covid-hit third quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 220.85 points, at 29,830.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.71 percent, or 14.53 points, to 2,055.13.

