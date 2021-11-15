Tokyo stocks open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following Wall Street gains, as investors digested data showing a worse-than-expected contraction of Japan's economy in the Covid-hit third quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 220.85 points, at 29,830.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.71 percent, or 14.53 points, to 2,055.13.