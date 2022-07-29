UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, after a contraction of the US economy sparked expectations of a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 68.16 points, at 27,883.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.02 percent, or 0.36 points, to 1,949.21.

The Dollar fetched 134.59 yen, against 134.25 Yen in New York on Thursday.

US GDP data unveiled Thursday showed the world's biggest economy shrank for a second straight quarter between April and June.

"The US economy is weakening much faster than anyone expected," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"This second-straight contraction will complicate the Fed's plan to aggressively fight inflation," Moya said.

The resulting expectations of a slower rate hike pace triggered significant rallies on Wall Street, which in turn left the market in Japan starting with gains, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex, said in a commentary.

Among major stocks in Tokyo, SoftBank Group rose 1.43 percent to 5,737 yen, Sony Group climbed 1.41 percent to 11,840 yen, and Toyota was up 1.52 percent to 2,157.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.63 percent to 79,390 yen.

Meanwhile, Japan's unemployment rate for June remained flat at 2.6 percent, according to figures released by the internal affairs ministry Friday.

The Labour Ministry separately announced that the ratio of jobs to job-seekers in June improved slightly to 1.27, meaning there are 127 openings for every 100 people seeking employment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Tokyo New York Japan April June Stocks Market Toyota Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

8 hours ago
 France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

8 hours ago
 ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leade ..

ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leader

8 hours ago
 NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

8 hours ago
 Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

8 hours ago
 Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.