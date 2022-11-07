UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as global market sentiment improved on solid US jobs data and hopes for an economic reopening in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.66 percent, or 178.65 points, at 27,378.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 14.27 points, to 1,929.67.

The Dollar stood at 146.85 yen, against 146.62 Yen in New York on Friday.

Chinese stocks climbed Friday on unsubstantiated speculation that Beijing is poised to unveil significant changes to its zero-Covid policy or even set forth a path towards a full reopening.

Rumours of the shift were denied over the weekend, with a National Health Commission spokesperson confirming that the country would "stick unswervingly to.

.. the overall policy".

Still, "notions that China will pivot to living with Covid in the new year are likely to remain given the significant economic cost of zero-Covid", said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Banks.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks closed sharply higher following good jobs data that was seen as keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates more.

American employers added 261,000 workers last month, far more than economists had forecast.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 0.77 percent to 6,608 yen, Toyota rose 0.65 percent to 1,998 yen and Sony Group advanced 1.54 percent to 10,865 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.30 percent to 82,850 yen. .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Beijing Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.