Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after Wall Street gains, with investors watching an appearance in parliament by Bank of Japan chief nominee Kazuo Ueda.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 percent, or 58.40 points, at 27,162.72 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.12 percent, or 2.43 points, to 1,977.68.

Japanese shares were supported by rallies in US stocks, while Ueda's appearance in the lower house of the parliament "might move the market," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The dollar fetched 134.56 yen in early Asian trade, against 134.70 yen in New York late Thursday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished higher, following solid results from chip company Nvidia that boosted tech shares.

Equities have been under pressure due to anxiety that the US Federal Reserve will prolong a period of aggressive interest rate hikes.

"Equity markets remain edgy amid an uncertain economic and central bank outlook," Rodrigo Catril, senior analyst of National Australia Bank, said in a note.

US Commerce Department data showed the world's largest economy grew in the last quarter of 2022 at a rate of 2.7 percent, annualised, lower than the 2.9 percent increase originally reported.

The report comes ahead of Friday's reading on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is a key data point for the Fed.

"US economic data releases have added an extra layer of edginess" to markets, said Catril, adding that traders are also awaiting Germany's final GDP figures for the fourth quarter of last year and the UK's consumer confidence data.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 0.94 percent at 11,225 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 2.71 percent at 3,595 yen, but Toyota was down 0.32 percent at 1,859 yen.

Before the opening bell, data released by Japan's government showed inflation hit 4.2 percent, the highest figure since September 1981.

The figure was slightly lower than analyst expectations and did not move the market.