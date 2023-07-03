Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street rallied on signs of inflation cooling

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street rallied on signs of inflation cooling.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.30 percent, or 431.73 points, at 33,620.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.04 percent, or 23.74 points, to 2,312.34.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains following rallies in US stocks," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Investors were also watching the Bank of Japan's "Tankan" quarterly business confidence survey, which showed improved sentiment among large manufacturers.

Wall Street stocks concluded a winning quarter with a flourish on Friday, cheering better inflation data as Apple surged to a valuation of over $3 trillion.

All US three indices ended up in positive territory after the personal consumption expenditures index measure of inflation eased to 3.

8 percent year-on-year in May, a significant drop from 4.3 percent a month earlier.

The Dow advanced 0.8 percent to 34,407.60, the broad-based S&P rose 1.2 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq closed up 1.5 percent.

The dollar fetched 144.27 yen in early Asian trade, against 144.33 yen in New York late Friday.

Ten minutes before the opening bell, the closely-watched Bank of Japan's quarterly business confidence showed modest improvements among large manufacturers and non-manufacturers.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group rallied 2.66 percent to 13,310 yen, Panasonic was up 1.25 percent at 1,775.5 yen, and Toyota was up 0.52 percent at 2,320.5 yen.

Nippon Steel climbed 1.20 percent to 3,040 yen. Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines advanced 1.59 percent to 3,511 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallied 3.32 percent to 19,785 yen, but SoftBank Group was down 0.53 percent at 6,737 yen.

More Stories From Business