Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to central bank meetings this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to central bank meetings this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 percent, or 274.06 points, at 32,578.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 12.69 points, to 2,275.00.

Wednesday's US Federal Reserve policy meeting, known as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), would "headline a somewhat busy economic calendar," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

"The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting," Innes said.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will be the third major central bank meeting this week, following the Fed and European Central Bank, but Innes said it "may be the most pivotal".

However, many market watchers believe the BoJ will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy, "with likely limited changes to their inflation forecasts," Innes added.

The dollar fetched 141.74 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 141.77 yen in New York late Friday, but up from below-140 yen levels in Tokyo on Friday morning.

A relatively "cheaper yen against the dollar following reports that the BoJ will keep its policy unchanged" is supporting the Japanese market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Among major shares, Sony Group was up 1.11 per cent at 13,260 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 2.24 percent at 34,620 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.76 percent at 19,925 yen.

Automakers were among the winners, with Toyota trading up 1.25 percent at 2,316 yen, Nissan up 2.61 percent at 620.4 yen, and Honda up 1.67 percent at 4,453 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Honda Tokyo New York Japan May July Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six ..

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six months ended 30th June 2023

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending reg ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending regulations governing railways in ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicl ..

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

2 minutes ago
 Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites res ..

Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites residents and visitors to explore ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transf ..

Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shap ..

2 minutes ago
 Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

4 minutes ago
New tensions in France after policeman jailed over ..

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

4 minutes ago
 Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK P ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

4 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

8 minutes ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business