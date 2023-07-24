Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to central bank meetings this week

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 percent, or 274.06 points, at 32,578.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 12.69 points, to 2,275.00.

Wednesday's US Federal Reserve policy meeting, known as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), would "headline a somewhat busy economic calendar," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

"The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting," Innes said.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will be the third major central bank meeting this week, following the Fed and European Central Bank, but Innes said it "may be the most pivotal".

However, many market watchers believe the BoJ will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy, "with likely limited changes to their inflation forecasts," Innes added.

The dollar fetched 141.74 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 141.77 yen in New York late Friday, but up from below-140 yen levels in Tokyo on Friday morning.

A relatively "cheaper yen against the dollar following reports that the BoJ will keep its policy unchanged" is supporting the Japanese market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Among major shares, Sony Group was up 1.11 per cent at 13,260 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 2.24 percent at 34,620 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.76 percent at 19,925 yen.

Automakers were among the winners, with Toyota trading up 1.25 percent at 2,316 yen, Nissan up 2.61 percent at 620.4 yen, and Honda up 1.67 percent at 4,453 yen.