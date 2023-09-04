Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after gains on Wall Street on weaker jobs data that raised hopes of an end to US interest rate hikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after gains on Wall Street on weaker jobs data that raised hopes of an end to US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 82.25 points, at 32,792.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.37 percent, or 8.68 points, at 2,358.43.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in the US Dow," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said, adding that profit-taking could later weigh on the market.

US stocks mostly advanced on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 0.3 percent higher at 34,837.71, with the broad-based S&P 500 rising 0.2 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was almost flat at 14,031.81.

The US jobs report published Friday showed a bigger increase in the unemployment rate than expected last month, alongside a slowdown in wage growth, offering good news for traders hoping for an end to Fed interest rate hikes sooner rather than later.

"Post US payrolls, the US data calendar is thin, the only A-list release being the Services ISM on Wednesday," said National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill in a note.

Investors will be watching speeches by US Federal Reserve senior officials this week, he added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.28 percent at 2,577 yen, Nippon Steel was up 1.17 percent at 3,547 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 2.13 percent at 4,212 yen.

Sony Group was down 0.36 percent at 12,490 yen, and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest was off 0.63 percent at 18,135 yen.

The dollar fetched 146.04 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.25 yen in New York on Friday.