Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, rebounding from previous losses to follow Wall Street gains after US Treasury yields retreated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.37 percent, or 111.60 points, at 30,638.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.53 percent, or 11.75 points, to 2,230.64.

The Dollar fetched 148.92 yen, against 149.12 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended higher as Treasury yields pulled back on the heels of a weak private hiring report.

The US private sector added just 89,000 jobs in September according to payroll firm ADP, and the hiring slowdown could ease pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates further.

While the 10-year US Treasury note hit a 16-year peak earlier this week, it retreated on Wednesday, providing some reprieve.

"The Tokyo market was seen starting higher following Wall Street rallies," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

"The key point will be whether the Nikkei 225 will be able to move higher after the morning buying round," he added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.23 percent at 2,508 yen and SoftBank Group rose 0.11 percent at 6,081 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.25 percent to 31,440 yen.

