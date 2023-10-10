Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a three-day holiday, tracking a rebound in Wall Street shares as traders assessed uncertainties surrounding the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.12 percent, or 346.99 points, at 31,341.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.08 percent, or 24.55 points, at 2,288.63.

Overnight, US stocks initially slipped before changing course, as markets reopened for the first time since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel by air, land and sea on Saturday -- leading Israel to declare war on the militant group, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.6 percent at 33,604.65 and the broad-based S&P 500 Index also rose 0.6 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq advanced 0.4 percent.

Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

"The Japanese market will likely start with gains after two days of rallies in the US Dow (index)" on Friday and Monday, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

National Australia Bank's strategist Rodrigo Catril said: "The market remains very concerned over the potential for the war (between Hamas and Israel) to escalate into other fronts and players."

However, dovish remarks by US Federal Reserve speakers, including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan who "said that higher long-term rates mean less need for rate hikes" are supporting market sentiments, he added.

The dollar fetched 148.20 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.53 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, oil-linked shares soared, reflecting climbing crude prices after Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel.

Oil and gas exploration firm Inpex jumped 10.17 percent to 2,111.5 yen and oil refiner Idemitsu was up 6.43 percent at 3,275 yen.

Among others, Panasonic was up 3.76 percent at 1,602.5 yen, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.09 percent at 20,040 yen and Toyota was up 2.20 percent at 2,628.5 yen.

SoftBank Group was up 2.70 percent at 6,243 yen. Takeda Pharmaceuticals was up 2.07 percent at 4,577 yen.