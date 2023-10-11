Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday following gains on Wall Street, with investors encouraged by the further easing of US bond yields

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 157.62 points, at 31,904.15 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 percent, or 4.66 points, at 2,316.85.

The dollar stood at 148.52 yen, against 148.68 yen seen on Tuesday in New York.

Overnight, the closely watched 10-year US Treasury note yield, which is used to price loans and mortgages, fell further on hints from Federal Reserve officials that they may be done hiking interest rates.

"Investors are strongly coming around to the idea that the Fed has finally reached the end of its aggressive rate hike runway," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Lower US Treasury yields are more driven by "scaled-back expectations for further Fed tightening than safe-haven support on Middle-East events," Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank said.

Senior strategist Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex also linked the strong start in Tokyo to the falls in US bond yields.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 1.09 percent to 6,359 yen, Sony Group gained 0.23 percent to 12,635 yen and Toyota rose 1.48 percent to 2,663.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing increased 0.39 percent to 32,810 yen.

