Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending Wall Street rallies as traders awaited key US consumer inflation data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending Wall Street rallies as traders awaited key US consumer inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.89 percent, or 282.71 points, at 32,219.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.76 percent, or 17.57 points, to 2,325.41.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.2 percent up at 33,804.87, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent.

"Global markets were relatively stable overnight ahead of tonight's key risk event of US CPI (consumer price index)," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said.

"The big pieces of news was a hotter than expected US PPI (producer price index)," he noted, adding that the US CPI due later on Thursday would be "more important".

Tokyo traders "tend to take a wait-and-see attitude" ahead of the US CPI, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Traders are also monitoring developments in the Middle East after a surprise assault by Hamas on Israel on Saturday.

The dollar fetched 149.08 yen in early Asian trade, against 149.18 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among individual equities in Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.45 percent at 2,689.5 yen, Sony Group was up 2.32 percent at 13,000 yen, and Hitachi was up 2.91 percent at 9,171 yen.

Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was up 1.05 percent at 33,690 yen.

Shares in chip-linked shares were higher after reports said the industry ministry would likely request a 3.4 trillion yen "semiconductor fund" to be included in the economic package Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing. The fund is aimed at supporting production and development of next-generation chips.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 3.65 percent at 4,573 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 2.80 percent at 21,135 yen.

