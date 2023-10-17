Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday on the back of gains on Wall Street ahead of a flurry of corporate earnings report

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday on the back of gains on Wall Street ahead of a flurry of corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.36 percent, or 430.91 points, at 32,089.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.17 percent, or 26.63 points, at 2,300.17.

Overnight, US stocks rose with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.9 percent to 33,984.54, the broad-based S&P 500 advancing 1.1 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq jumping 1.

2 percent.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

The dollar fetched 149.57 yen in early Asian trade, against 149.63 yen in New York on Monday.

"Aside from geopolitical developments, earnings results will be in focus this week," including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America later in the day, said Taylor Nugent, economist of National Australia Bank.