Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday after Wall Street rallied following slower jobs and wage growth data that reduced expectations of further US interest rate hikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday after Wall Street rallied following slower jobs and wage growth data that reduced expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.56 percent, or 498.38 points, at 32,448.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.22 percent, or 28.28 points, to 2,350.67.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with huge gains after two days of rallies in the US Dow index," said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex.

On Wall Street Friday, when Tokyo was closed for a public holiday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 percent to finish at 34,061.32, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.

4 percent.

"The softer than expected US data releases were the main driver for markets on Friday," National Australia Bank senior strategist Rodrigo Catril said.

"A cooling labour market is encouraging the market to believe the Fed is done with its current tightening cycle."

The dollar fetched 149.49 yen in early Asian trade, against 149.37 yen late Friday in New York, where the dollar eased against its major peers, including the yen.

Among major shares, Toyota was up 2.83 percent at 2,838 yen, Sony Group was up 1.01 percent at 12,980 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 2.18 percent at 6,417 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 5.72 percent at 4,175 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.29 percent at 34,620 yen.

