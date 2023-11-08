Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallies, with Nintendo soaring more than six percent on strong results and news of a "Zelda" movie.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.59 percent, or 189.21 points, to 32,461.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.21 percent, or 4.84 points to 2,337.75.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in US high-tech shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech-savvy and interest rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent as Treasury yields pulled back.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to finish at 34,152.60.

The Dollar fetched 150.37 Yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 150.38 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo was up 6.

2 percent at 6,790 after it hiked its forecasts and announced it was making a live-action movie of its hit game "The Legend of Zelda".

Pharmaceutical firm Eisai was up 2.56 percent at 7,947 yen after it reportedly said it was aiming for sales of its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi in the 10 billion yen level ($66.4 million) in the fiscal year to March 2024.

Nissan was up 2.63 percent at 627.4 yen after it announced plans to invest 2.8 billion reais ($574.6 million) in its Brazilian factory, up from its initial plan of 1.3 billion reais.

Minicar specialist Suzuki jumped 5.20 percent to 6,334 yen after it revised up full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Their bigger rival Toyota was up 1.11 percent at 2,863.5 yen while Honda was up 1.12 percent at 1,632 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.65 percent at 13,240 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.72 percent at 34,990 yen.