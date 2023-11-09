Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday following rallies in some high-tech shares on Wall Street, with investors also eyeing retreating Treasury yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.65 percent, or 208.67 points, to 32,375.15, in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.46 percent, or 10.56 points, to 2,316.51.

The Dollar fetched 150.89 yen, against 151.00 Yen on Wednesday in New York.

Wall Street stocks ended the day without major movement, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index ticking up 0.1 percent to 13,650.41.

The market in Japan was "expected to take cues from some gains in Wall Street high-tech shares, and start higher," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

"The focus will be whether Nikkei will maintain the upward momentum even after a round of buying in the morning," Kanayama said.

While the yield on the two-year Treasury note rose to 4.9 percent, that of the 10-year note tumbled to 4.5 percent on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite "a proximate downswing in bond yields, stocks aren't showing significant relief", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"This shift in market sentiment may suggest that the focus has shifted from concerns about inflation to worries about economic growth."

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota edged up 0.09 percent to 2,759.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 0.83 percent to 35,110 yen.