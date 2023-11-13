Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies while digesting warnings by central bank chiefs that the battle against inflation was not over

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies while digesting warnings by central bank chiefs that the battle against inflation was not over.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.78 percent, or 255.09 points, at 32,823.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.53 percent, or 12.42 points, to 2,349.14.

Gains in Japanese shares came after Wall Street ended on a positive note Friday, climbing from a slump one day earlier after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 1.2 percent to 34,283.10, while the S&P 500 Index climbed 1.6 percent and the tech-savvy Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent.

"Views are spreading that Fed chief Powell's hawkish comments have not changed much from his previous positions" as recent US data have hinted a slowdown in the world's largest economy, senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

On Thursday, Powell said the US central bank is prepared, if needed, to hike interest rates further in order to bring inflation down to its long-term two percent target.

Looking ahead, "the market will be paying close attention to the (US) October CPI out on Tuesday and October (US) Retail Sales out on Wednesday," said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

The dollar fetched 151.48 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 151.57 yen in New York on Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Olympus was up 2.93 percent at 2,104.5 yen, Nintendo was up 2.46 percent at 7,030 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was up 1.53 percent at 2,486 yen.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron soared 4.55 percent to 23,200 yen after it lifted full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 3.61 percent to 4,394 yen.

Shiseido nose-dived 12.81 percent to 4,259 yen after it cut full-year sales and profit forecasts due partly to a boycott of its products in China over the release of treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.