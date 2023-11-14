Tokyo stocks open higher

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors awaited key US inflation data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 164.10 points, to 32,749.21, in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 13.08 points, to 2,349.70.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,337.87, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 0.2 percent.

The closely watched US consumer price index (CPI) will be published on Tuesday, shedding light on the Federal Reserve's progress in tackling high inflation.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains supported by gains in the US Dow index and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar that dipped below 151.50 yen levels," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

Traders tend to "take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the (US) consumer price index for October" after Tokyo's market close, he added.

The dollar fetched 151.62 yen in early Asian trade, against 151.71 yen in New York, where the Japanese Currency dipped below 151.90 yen at one point -- the cheapest level since July 1990.

The dollar-yen was trading in a range of around 150-151.50 yen last week.

"The Primary driver influencing the dollar remains the Federal Reserve policy reaction function," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

"So, US CPI first, but pressure on the dollar could build as traders assess the risk of a US government shutdown later in the week," he added.

In Tokyo, Mizuho Financial Group was up 2.38 percent at 2,538 yen after it lifted its full-year net profit forecast.

Toyota was up 1.10 percent at 2,848 yen, Panasonic was up 0.68 percent at 1,401.5 yen, and Toray, maker of carbon fibre and chemical products, was up 2.38 percent at 778.8 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 1.41 percent at 2,538 yen, and Sony Group was off 0.20 percent at 12,630 yen.

