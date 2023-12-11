Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after optimism over the US economy boosted Wall Street late last week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after optimism over the US economy boosted Wall Street late last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.23 percent, or 396.32 points, at 32,704.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.93 percent, or 21.54 points, to 2,346.01.

"The Japanese market will likely start with gains following rallies in the US shares and a lull in appreciation of the yen" against the dollar, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

A cheaper yen against the dollar is generally seen as a positive factor to Japanese exporters as it inflates their repatriated profits and boosts price competitiveness in foreign markets.

All three major Wall Street indices rose after solid jobs data gave a reassuring picture of the US economy, with the Dow finishing up 0.

4 percent at 36,247.87, the broad-based S&P climbing 0.4 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq gaining 0.5 percent.

The dollar fetched 145.27 yen in early Asian trade, up from 144.97 yen in New York and 143.88 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

Last Thursday, the Japanese currency surged almost four percent to 141.71 yen per dollar at one point after Bank of Japan boss Kazuo Ueda said handling monetary policy "will become even more challenging from the year-end and heading into next year".

The remarks were interpreted as suggesting that the BoJ was on the brink of shifting away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy, potentially as early as next week.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.65 percent at 2,698 yen, SoftBank Group was up 2.95 percent at 5,819 yen, and Sony Group was up 2.31 percent at 13,065 yen.