Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 percent, or 75.35 points, at 32,761.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.14 percent, or 3.32 points, to 2,324.67.

"The Japanese market is supported by rallies in US shares while concerns remain over a stronger yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

"Trade will likely be in a narrow range as investors are watching the dollar-yen levels."

A set of China's economic indicators due later in the day, including factory output and retail sales for November, are also in focus, he added.

The dollar fetched 142.36 yen in early Asian trade, against 141.

87 yen in New York and 141.40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday -- levels much higher than the 145.80 yen on Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices ended higher following solid US retail sales and central bank moves to hold interest rates steady.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,248.35, up 0.4 percent, its second straight record close, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, while tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group rallied 2.66 percent to 13,305 yen, Toyota advanced 1.22 percent to 2,603 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest surged 6.24 percent to 4,956 yen.

SoftBank Group climbed 1.90 percent to 6,045 yen. Construction machine maker Komatsu rose 1.27 percent to 3,594 yen.

