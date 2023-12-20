Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending Wall Street rallies that were supported by optimism about easing US monetary policy

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.15 percent, or 383.37 points, to 33,602.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.77 percent, or 17.94 points, to 2,351.75.

The dollar fetched 144.04 yen in early Asian trade, up from 143.89 yen in New York on Tuesday.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains on the yen's depreciation against the dollar, in addition to rallies in US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

The yen declined against the dollar after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said late Tuesday that he planned to "keep monetary easing tenaciously" without disclosing any ideas for eventually dropping the policy.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.7 percent at 37,557.92.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 15,003.22.

Analysts have pointed to the Federal Reserve's recent decision to hold interest rates steady -- and signal the potential for 2024 interest rate cuts -- as a factor in prolonging a late-year equity surge.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.31 percent at 2,675 yen, Panasonic rose 2.48 percent to 1,404 yen, and SoftBank Group added 1.36 percent to 6,182 yen.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 776.9 billion yen ($5.4 billion) in November, according to data released by the finance ministry 10 minutes before the opening bell. The data did not prompt strong market reactions.