Tokyo stocks open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street stocks closed mixed but the Dow ended at a fresh record

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street stocks closed mixed but the Dow ended at a fresh record.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.32 percent, or 115.85 points, at 35,866.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 16.67 points, to 2,514.32.

"The Japanese market is expected to open with gains as the Dow renewed its record in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 148.23 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.

13 yen in New York late Friday.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve's meeting, and global data including US payrolls and China's purchasing managers index, all due this week, said National Australia Bank's strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.96 percent at 2,978 yen, Sony Group was up 2.43 percent at 14,345 yen, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 2.92 percent at 9,680 yen.

Oil exploration firms were higher, with Inpex rallying 4.01 percent to 2,064 yen and Japex up 4.32 percent to 6,280 yen.