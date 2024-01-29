Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street stocks closed mixed but the Dow ended at a fresh record
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street stocks closed mixed but the Dow ended at a fresh record.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.32 percent, or 115.85 points, at 35,866.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 16.67 points, to 2,514.32.
"The Japanese market is expected to open with gains as the Dow renewed its record in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.
The dollar fetched 148.23 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.
13 yen in New York late Friday.
Looking ahead, investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve's meeting, and global data including US payrolls and China's purchasing managers index, all due this week, said National Australia Bank's strategist Rodrigo Catril.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.96 percent at 2,978 yen, Sony Group was up 2.43 percent at 14,345 yen, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 2.92 percent at 9,680 yen.
Oil exploration firms were higher, with Inpex rallying 4.01 percent to 2,064 yen and Japex up 4.32 percent to 6,280 yen.
Recent Stories
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent elections: Saira Bano
DSP reviews security situation regarding elections
PTA raid on VOIP grey setup
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
Bugti determined to revive national game
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..
More Stories From Business
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent2 hours ago
-
PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub2 hours ago
-
EU to provide additional €100 mln to enhance post-flood resilience2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'1 hour ago
-
SECP issues Islamic finance bulletin for 2022-237 minutes ago
-
Oil rises on fresh Middle East fears, equities advance7 minutes ago
-
Wall Street girds for ugly Boeing earnings as CEO faces scrutiny7 minutes ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 1000 billion targets in fresh bond5 hours ago
-
Swedish economy shrank 0.3% in 2023: official data7 minutes ago