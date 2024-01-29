Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street stocks closed mixed but the Dow ended at a fresh record

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after Wall Street stocks closed mixed but the Dow ended at a fresh record.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.32 percent, or 115.85 points, at 35,866.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 16.67 points, to 2,514.32.

"The Japanese market is expected to open with gains as the Dow renewed its record in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 148.23 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.

13 yen in New York late Friday.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve's meeting, and global data including US payrolls and China's purchasing managers index, all due this week, said National Australia Bank's strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.96 percent at 2,978 yen, Sony Group was up 2.43 percent at 14,345 yen, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 2.92 percent at 9,680 yen.

Oil exploration firms were higher, with Inpex rallying 4.01 percent to 2,064 yen and Japex up 4.32 percent to 6,280 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Oil Bank Tokyo New York Stocks Market All Toyota Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of i ..

IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif

2 minutes ago
 SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding childr ..

SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children

2 minutes ago
 ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent election ..

ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent elections: Saira Bano

9 minutes ago
 DSP reviews security situation regarding elections

DSP reviews security situation regarding elections

9 minutes ago
 PTA raid on VOIP grey setup

PTA raid on VOIP grey setup

9 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

9 minutes ago
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza w ..

Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war

9 minutes ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

2 hours ago
 Bugti determined to revive national game

Bugti determined to revive national game

2 hours ago
 GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleybal ..

GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament

2 hours ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

1 hour ago
 MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leis ..

MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business