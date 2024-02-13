Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a long weekend following gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.99 percent, or 365.64 points, at 37,263.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.88 percent, or 22.46 points, to 2,580.34.
"Japanese shares are expected to start with gains as the US Dow index renewed its record overnight, while the S&P on Friday also renewed its record, rising above 5,000 for the first time," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
Overnight in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3 percent at 38,797.38, a new record.
The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 5,021.84, edging down from a record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.
3 percent to 14,942.55.
Investors are now awaiting key inflation data that will influence US monetary policy, analysts also said.
The Dollar fetched 149.41 Yen in early Asian trade, against 149.39 yen in New York late Monday.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group soared 9.50 percent to 8,750 yen after its US-listed chip unit Arm extended rallies.
Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron surged 10.30 percent to 32,820 yen after it revised up its full-year sales and profit forecasts.
Sony Group was up 2.21 percent at 14,550 yen. Toyota was up 1.53 percent at 3,374 yen. Shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen was up 2.61 percent at 1,063 yen.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP Set to Launch 'eZfile,' a Revolutionary Corporate Registry8 hours ago
-
ICCI, NAVTTC join hands to produce skilled manpower for the industry13 hours ago
-
UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman13 hours ago
-
UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman13 hours ago
-
PSX, LCCI organize awareness session for business growth14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,878 points15 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes16 hours ago
-
Services’ exports earn $3.76 bln for Pakistan in 1st half17 hours ago
-
Domestic gold rates remain unchanged, decline by $2 at Int’l market19 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim19 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes20 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s trader leader seeks political stability21 hours ago