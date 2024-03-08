Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 percent, or 160.29 points, at 39,759.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix added 0.03 percent, or 0.81 points, to 2,719.35.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in US shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said, adding that "a wait-and-see attitude will likely grow" ahead of key US jobs data due later in the day.

The Dollar fetched 147.70 Yen in early Asian trade, against 148.07 yen in New York late Thursday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-rich Nasdaq rose 1.

0 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, hitting new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3 percent higher.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Mizuho Financial Group was up 2.92 percent at 3,086 yen, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was up 2.19 percent at 4,300 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 1.97 percent at 38,810 yen.

Nikon was down 0.38 percent at 1,564.5 yen after the camera maker said it has agreed to wholly acquire high-end US movie camera manufacturer RED Digital Cinema, a favourite in Hollywood productions for its image quality.