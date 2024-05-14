Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street shares closed mixed, as investors await US inflation data due later this week

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.46 percent, or 176.58 points, at 38,356.04 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.29 percent, or 7.78 points, at 2,731.86.

Investors are keenly awaiting two sets of US inflation data for April -- the producer price index (PPI) on Tuesday and the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday -- for fresh clues about the Fed's monetary policy outlook.

"Investors are seemingly waiting for tomorrow's US CPI which could set the tone for Fed easing expectations over coming months," National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished unchanged, while the Dow edged lower and the Nasdaq rose modestly.

The dollar fetched 156.25 yen in early Asian trade, against 156.21 yen in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.26 percent at 7,979 yen after the firm reported a sharply narrowed full-year net loss as the Japanese investment giant pivots into artificial intelligence technologies.

Toyota was up 1.72 percent at 3,424 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.42 percent at 11,970 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the closing bell.