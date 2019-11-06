Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday on optimism over US-China trade talks and a cheaper Yen, with the benchmark Nikkei index adding ground after hitting a fresh high.

The Nikkei 225 index, which logged its best finish in nearly 13 months on Tuesday, added 0.29 percent or 68.05 points to 23,320.04 in early trade.

The broader Topix index rose 0.34 percent or 5.70 points to 1,699.86.