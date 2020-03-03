Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as worries over the spread of the novel coronavirus receded with G7 financial and central bank chiefs set to hold talks on the issue

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.20 percent or 256.66 points to 21,600.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.25 percent or 19.00 points at 1,544.87.