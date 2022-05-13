UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Mixed US Close

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after mixed US close

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors worrying about growth given stubborn inflation and rising interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67 percent, or 173.55 points, at 25,922.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.40 percent, or 7.24 points, to 1,836.42.

Tokyo trade "will be without a sense of direction" given that inflation and US interest rate hike worries "continue to smoulder," though falls in US Dow and S&P indices narrowed toward the US market close, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 128.39 Yen in early Asian trade, against 128.36 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group rallied 3.

47 percent to 4,547 yen after it reported a record net loss while its chief executive Masayoshi Son said his plans for microchip powerhouse Arm's IPO are intact, while now is time to actively buy back SoftBank shares.

Nissan dropped 4.87 percent to 480.4 yen after its full-year profit forecast was lower than market expectations.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.65 percent at 55,970 yen, after its full-year profit forecast beat market expectations.

Toshiba was up 1.45 percent at 5,445 yen ahead of its full-year earnings report due later in the day, and after a report that more than 10 investment funds at home and abroad have proposed new strategies to the company management after it dropped plans to split into two.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Company Split Tokyo Buy New York Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

8 hours ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

8 hours ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

8 hours ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Indian troops continue massive search operations i ..

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-Indi ..

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dis ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.