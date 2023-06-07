UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Subdued US Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher after subdued US trade

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 percent, or 115.42 points, at 32,622.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 9.35 points, to 2,245.63.

The dollar fetched 139.43 yen, against 139.65 yen in New York late Tuesday.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US stocks," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said, adding that a sense of overheating during recent sessions may weigh on share prices.

In New York, investor sentiment has broadly improved after US lawmakers averted a debt default, and financial shares have stabilised following the failure of four regional banks.

The Dow ended up less than 0.1 percent on Tuesday, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.

"It has been a quiet 24 hours in markets, with generally small market movements," National Australia Bank analyst Taylor Nugent said. "US equities eked out small gains and treasury yields are slightly higher."Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota rose 0.59 percent at 2,062 yen, Sony Group was up 0.47 percent at 13,940 yen, and Japan Airlines gained 0.85 percent at 2,776 yen.

Semiconductor-related shares were among losers, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest down 0.81 percent at 17,785 yen and Tokyo Electron, which produces chip-making equipment, dropping 1.35 percent at 19,370 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Market Toyota Share

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends sustainability gradu ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends sustainability graduation ceremony

3 minutes ago
 PM directs formulation of comprehensive developmen ..

PM directs formulation of comprehensive development package for KP merged distri ..

11 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder ..

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder case

11 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries D ..

Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries Discuss Union State Security - ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for public welfare: minister

Govt taking steps for public welfare: minister

12 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes insurance cheques to two deceased ..

RWMC distributes insurance cheques to two deceased families

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.