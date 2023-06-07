Tokyo stocks open higher after subdued US trade

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 percent, or 115.42 points, at 32,622.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 9.35 points, to 2,245.63.

The dollar fetched 139.43 yen, against 139.65 yen in New York late Tuesday.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US stocks," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said, adding that a sense of overheating during recent sessions may weigh on share prices.

In New York, investor sentiment has broadly improved after US lawmakers averted a debt default, and financial shares have stabilised following the failure of four regional banks.

The Dow ended up less than 0.1 percent on Tuesday, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.

"It has been a quiet 24 hours in markets, with generally small market movements," National Australia Bank analyst Taylor Nugent said. "US equities eked out small gains and treasury yields are slightly higher."Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota rose 0.59 percent at 2,062 yen, Sony Group was up 0.47 percent at 13,940 yen, and Japan Airlines gained 0.85 percent at 2,776 yen.

Semiconductor-related shares were among losers, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest down 0.81 percent at 17,785 yen and Tokyo Electron, which produces chip-making equipment, dropping 1.35 percent at 19,370 yen.