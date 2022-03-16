UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending US gains as investors took a breather following another steep drop in crude prices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent or 190.12 points at 25,536.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.77 percent or 14.14 points at 1,840.77.

Japanese share prices are supported by "steep rallies in the US market on receded worries over inflation, following drops in crude oil prices," said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Investors may however "take a wait-and-see attitude" ahead of a closely watched policy decision from the US Federal Reserve due later in the day, he said.

The Dollar fetched 118.30 Yen in early Asian trade, against 118.33 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Toyota was up 1.25 percent at 1,979.5 yen, Sony Group was up 2.13 percent at 11,750 yen and Nippon Steel was up 1.22 percent at 2,109.5 yen.

Japan's trade balance in February stood at a deficit of 668.3 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the seventh consecutive monthly deficit, due to imports of fossil fuels and medical products, according to government data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Tokyo New York February May Stocks Market From Government Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

8 hours ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

8 hours ago
 Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate ..

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in T ..

8 hours ago
 Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

9 hours ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

10 hours ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>