Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending US gains as investors took a breather following another steep drop in crude prices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent or 190.12 points at 25,536.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.77 percent or 14.14 points at 1,840.77.

Japanese share prices are supported by "steep rallies in the US market on receded worries over inflation, following drops in crude oil prices," said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Investors may however "take a wait-and-see attitude" ahead of a closely watched policy decision from the US Federal Reserve due later in the day, he said.

The Dollar fetched 118.30 Yen in early Asian trade, against 118.33 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Toyota was up 1.25 percent at 1,979.5 yen, Sony Group was up 2.13 percent at 11,750 yen and Nippon Steel was up 1.22 percent at 2,109.5 yen.

Japan's trade balance in February stood at a deficit of 668.3 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the seventh consecutive monthly deficit, due to imports of fossil fuels and medical products, according to government data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.