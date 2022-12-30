Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in their last trading day of 2022, after Wall Street rebounded following gloomy sessions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent, or 194.33 points, to 26,288.00 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.39 percent, or 7.39 points, to 1,902.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.8 percent. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.6 percent.

"Investors are heaving a sigh of relief... with stocks recovering much of the losses we've seen over the past few sessions," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

"The Japanese market is expected to start higher today, the last trading day of the year, on the back of higher US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

The Dollar traded at 132.82 yen, against 132.96 Yen in New York on Thursday.

In Tokyo, the market was boosted by semiconductor-related shares, with Advantest rising 1.54 percent to 8,570 yen and Tokyo Electron advancing 0.87 percent to 39,450 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.44 percent to 79,350 yen while SoftBank Group firmed 1.17 percent to 5,684 yen.

Sony Group rose 0.69 percent to 10,185 yen.