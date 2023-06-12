Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending US gains as investors awaited crucial interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending US gains as investors awaited crucial interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28 percent, or 91.65 points, at 32,356.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 percent, or 7.30 points, to 2,231.62.

The dollar fetched 139.29 yen, against 139.41 yen in New York late Friday.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US shares," but profit-taking could later weigh on the market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Wall Street stocks finished slightly higher on Friday, helped by expectations that the Fed will hold off raising interest rates for the first time since starting its hiking cycle last year to combat high inflation.

In addition to the US central bank, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also make policy decisions later this week.

The ECB will unveil its next monetary policy decisions on June 15, with observers pencilling in a rate hike of 25 basis points.

The Bank of Japan will announce its decisions on June 16 -- with a majority of observers expecting no changes to the bank's long-standing monetary easing policy.

Sony Group was up 0.73 percent at 13,765 yen, Toyota was up 0.85 percent at 2,069 yen, and SoftBank Group rallied 2.52 percent to 6,050 yen.

Eisai climbed 1.84 percent to 10,785 yen, following a 9.45 percent rally in the previous session after a US Food and Drug Administration document suggested the body favours approving an Alzheimer's drug made by Eisai and Biogen.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 2.87 percent at 3,184 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was off 0.79 percent at 35,000 yen.